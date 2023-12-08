When the Minnesota Wild square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, will Marcus Johansson score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Marcus Johansson score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansson stats and insights

  • In one of 24 games this season, Johansson scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • He has not scored against the Oilers this season in one game (two shots).
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 2.8% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Oilers are allowing 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.

Johansson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:42 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:05 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:37 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:03 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:53 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 10:59 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:52 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 2-1 SO
11/12/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 8-3

Wild vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

