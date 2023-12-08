Will Ryan Hartman Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 8?
Will Ryan Hartman find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild square off against the Edmonton Oilers on Friday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Ryan Hartman score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Hartman stats and insights
- In five of 21 games this season, Hartman has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted five shots and scored three goals.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 14.6% of them.
Oilers defensive stats
- On defense, the Oilers are giving up 80 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.1 hits and 12.9 blocked shots per game.
Hartman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|12:42
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:43
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:02
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/12/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:02
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/10/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|15:22
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/9/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|14:46
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/7/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|15:21
|Away
|W 4-2
Wild vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWIX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
