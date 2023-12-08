The Minnesota Timberwolves' (16-4) injury report has three players listed as they ready for their Friday, December 8 game against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) at FedExForum. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Timberwolves came out on top in their last matchup 102-94 against the Spurs on Wednesday. Mike Conley scored 18 points in the Timberwolves' victory, leading the team.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jordan McLaughlin PG Out Knee 1.0 0.0 1.0 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Ankle 9.5 2.2 1.3 Jaylen Clark SG Out Achilles

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: Out (Achilles), Luke Kennard: Out (Knee), Jake LaRavia: Out (Eye), Marcus Smart: Out (Ankle), Steven Adams: Out For Season (Knee)

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and BSNX

