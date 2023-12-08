The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-4) will visit the Memphis Grizzlies (6-14) after winning three road games in a row.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 48.0% from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.8% the Grizzlies allow to opponents.

In games Minnesota shoots better than 45.8% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.

The Timberwolves are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Grizzlies sit at 22nd.

The Timberwolves average 112.3 points per game, just 0.9 more points than the 111.4 the Grizzlies allow.

When Minnesota totals more than 111.4 points, it is 10-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Timberwolves have been worse in home games this season, putting up 111.3 points per game, compared to 113.6 per game on the road.

Minnesota is giving up 99.5 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 12.9 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (112.4).

The Timberwolves are draining 11.7 three-pointers per game, which is 0.5 more than they're averaging in road games (11.2). When it comes to three-point percentage, they are shooting 36.4% when playing at home and 36.7% in road games.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Timberwolves Injuries