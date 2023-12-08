Karl-Anthony Towns and Desmond Bane are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Memphis Grizzlies play at FedExForum on Friday (tipping at 8:00 PM ET).

Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSNX

BSSE and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Timberwolves vs Grizzlies Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -111) 8.5 (Over: -125) 2.5 (Over: -147) 1.5 (Over: -185)

Friday's over/under for Towns is 21.5 points. That is 0.3 fewer than his season average of 21.8.

He has grabbed 9.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (8.5).

Towns has averaged 3.1 assists per game this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Friday (2.5).

Towns' 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: +106) 4.5 (Over: -159) 2.5 (Over: +100)

Anthony Edwards' 25.7 points per game are 1.2 more than Friday's prop total.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 5.5.

Edwards averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's prop bet (4.5).

He has knocked down 2.5 three-pointers per game, the same as his prop bet total for Friday.

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 13.5 (Over: -108) 11.5 (Over: -108)

The 13.4 points Rudy Gobert scores per game are 0.1 less than his prop total on Friday.

His rebounding average of 12.1 is lower than his over/under on Friday (11.5).

NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies

Desmond Bane Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -120) 4.5 (Over: +100) 5.5 (Over: -114) 3.5 (Over: +132)

Bane's 25.1 points per game are 0.6 points more than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 4.5 -- equals his over/under on Friday.

Bane averages 5.4 assists, 0.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

Bane has hit 3.3 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

Jaren Jackson Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 18.5 (Over: -115) 6.5 (Over: +108) 1.5 (Over: -120)

Jaren Jackson Jr. has scored 19.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.3 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

He has collected 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Jackson has averaged 1.4 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

