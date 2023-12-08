Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Washington County, Minnesota is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Math & Science Academy at Humboldt Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Lakes Academy at West Lutheran High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.