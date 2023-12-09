Saturday's game at Hinkle Fieldhouse has the Butler Bulldogs (7-2) taking on the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-69 win, as our model heavily favors Butler.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 12:00 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Butler vs. Cal Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 79, Cal 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Butler vs. Cal

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-10.0)

Butler (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.8

Butler is 7-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Cal's 5-3-0 ATS record. A total of four out of the Bulldogs' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Golden Bears' games have gone over.

Butler Performance Insights

The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 14.2 points per game (scoring 82.1 points per game to rank 52nd in college basketball while allowing 67.9 per outing to rank 110th in college basketball) and have a +128 scoring differential overall.

Butler wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.1 boards. It is grabbing 34.9 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.8 per contest.

Butler connects on 8 three-pointers per game (133rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 33.5% from deep while its opponents hit 29% from long range.

The Bulldogs rank 55th in college basketball with 101.9 points scored per 100 possessions, and 61st in college basketball defensively with 84.2 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Butler has committed 10.4 turnovers per game (75th in college basketball action), 1.6 fewer than the 12 it forces on average (198th in college basketball).

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears have a +14 scoring differential, topping opponents by 1.7 points per game. They're putting up 74.6 points per game, 178th in college basketball, and are allowing 72.9 per contest to rank 224th in college basketball.

Cal averages 35.4 rebounds per game (89th in college basketball) while conceding 26.5 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.9 boards per game.

Cal knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (123rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.5. It shoots 32.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.5%.

Cal has committed 12.4 turnovers per game (220th in college basketball), 2.6 more than the 9.8 it forces (334th in college basketball).

