The Butler Bulldogs (7-2) hope to continue a four-game winning stretch when they host the California Golden Bears (3-5) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The contest airs on Fox Sports 1.

Butler vs. Cal Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: FOX Sports Networks

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs are shooting 48.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 43% the Golden Bears allow to opponents.

Butler is 7-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.

The Bulldogs are the 134th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Bears sit at 100th.

The 82.1 points per game the Bulldogs average are 9.2 more points than the Golden Bears give up (72.9).

When Butler puts up more than 72.9 points, it is 5-1.

Cal Stats Insights

The Golden Bears' 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (40.1%).

This season, Cal has a 3-4 record in games the team collectively shoots over 40.1% from the field.

The Golden Bears are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 284th.

The Golden Bears score an average of 74.6 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allow.

Cal has a 3-3 record when giving up fewer than 82.1 points.

Butler Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Butler fared better at home last year, scoring 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game in road games.

The Bulldogs gave up 65.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.3).

Butler made 7 threes per game with a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 7.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5.8 threes per game, 28.8% three-point percentage).

Cal Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cal put up more points at home (60.5 per game) than on the road (56.6) last season.

At home, the Golden Bears allowed 68.4 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away (73.8).

Cal sunk more 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (4.3) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.4%) than on the road (27.8%).

Butler Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/26/2023 Boise State W 70-56 ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex 11/30/2023 Texas Tech W 103-95 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/5/2023 Buffalo W 72-59 Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/9/2023 Cal - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/15/2023 Saginaw Valley - Hinkle Fieldhouse 12/19/2023 Georgetown - Hinkle Fieldhouse

Cal Upcoming Schedule