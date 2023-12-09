The Minnesota Golden Gophers (6-3) are 8.5-point favorites as they attempt to build on a four-game home win streak when they take on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (3-7) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Williams Arena. The contest airs at 12:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

Minnesota vs. FGCU Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Minnesota -8.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 140.5 points five times.

Minnesota's games this year have an average point total of 147, 6.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Golden Gophers have put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota has been favored in four games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Golden Gophers are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -450 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota has a 81.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota vs. FGCU Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Minnesota 5 55.6% 78.7 148.8 68.3 142.9 144.8 FGCU 3 37.5% 70.1 148.8 74.6 142.9 142.6

Additional Minnesota Insights & Trends

The Golden Gophers score only 4.1 more points per game (78.7) than the Eagles give up (74.6).

When Minnesota scores more than 74.6 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

Minnesota vs. FGCU Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Minnesota 7-2-0 5-0 4-5-0 FGCU 2-6-0 1-2 3-5-0

Minnesota vs. FGCU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Minnesota FGCU 6-11 Home Record 8-5 1-9 Away Record 6-9 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 6-3-0 Away ATS Record 4-10-0 62.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 63.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.1 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

