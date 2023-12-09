Saturday's game between the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) and Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 79-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Purdue Fort Wayne, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on December 9.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Tommies earned a 67-65 win over Milwaukee.

St. Thomas vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

Prediction: Purdue Fort Wayne 79, St. Thomas 62

Other Summit Predictions

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies captured their signature win of the season on November 21, when they defeated the Saint Mary's Gaels, who rank No. 165 in our computer rankings, 74-60.

Based on the RPI, the Mastodons have four wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 165) on November 21

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 203) on December 7

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 260) on November 18

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 15.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

15.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Amber Scalia: 17.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

17.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68) Jo Langbehn: 11.2 PTS, 69.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 69.7 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Phoebe Frentzel: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies have been outscored by 4.4 points per game (posting 68.9 points per game, 141st in college basketball, while giving up 73.3 per outing, 313th in college basketball) and have a -40 scoring differential.

