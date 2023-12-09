The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.

St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

St. Thomas vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison

The Tommies put up an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.3 the Mastodons give up.

St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.

The 78.2 points per game the Mastodons score are only 4.9 more points than the Tommies allow (73.3).

Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.

When St. Thomas allows fewer than 78.2 points, it is 4-2.

The Mastodons are making 44% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Tommies allow to opponents (44.9%).

The Tommies make 44% of their shots from the field, just 3.6% more than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 15.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)

15.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41) Amber Scalia: 17.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)

17.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68) Jo Langbehn: 11.2 PTS, 69.7 FG%

11.2 PTS, 69.7 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)

7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25) Phoebe Frentzel: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

St. Thomas Schedule