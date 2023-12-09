How to Watch the St. Thomas vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (7-2) hope to continue a three-game home winning run when hosting the Saint Thomas Tommies (4-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET.
St. Thomas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
St. Thomas vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Scoring Comparison
- The Tommies put up an average of 68.9 points per game, only 1.6 more points than the 67.3 the Mastodons give up.
- St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 68.9 points.
- The 78.2 points per game the Mastodons score are only 4.9 more points than the Tommies allow (73.3).
- Purdue Fort Wayne has a 4-0 record when scoring more than 73.3 points.
- When St. Thomas allows fewer than 78.2 points, it is 4-2.
- The Mastodons are making 44% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Tommies allow to opponents (44.9%).
- The Tommies make 44% of their shots from the field, just 3.6% more than the Mastodons' defensive field-goal percentage.
St. Thomas Leaders
- Jade Hill: 15.2 PTS, 2.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Amber Scalia: 17.3 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (19-for-68)
- Jo Langbehn: 11.2 PTS, 69.7 FG%
- Jordyn Glynn: 7.3 PTS, 1.6 STL, 44.9 FG%, 40 3PT% (10-for-25)
- Phoebe Frentzel: 5.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)
St. Thomas Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Iowa State
|L 85-44
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 82-78
|Western Hall
|12/7/2023
|@ Milwaukee
|W 67-65
|Klotsche Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Hilliard Gates Sports Center
|12/13/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/16/2023
|Wisconsin-Stevens Point
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
