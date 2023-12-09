Saturday's contest at Wells Fargo Center has the Villanova Wildcats (6-4) squaring off against the UCLA Bruins (5-2) at 7:00 PM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a 70-65 victory for Villanova, who is a small favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the game.

Villanova vs. UCLA Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Villanova vs. UCLA Score Prediction

Prediction: Villanova 70, UCLA 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Villanova vs. UCLA

Computer Predicted Spread: Villanova (-4.8)

Villanova (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 134.6

Villanova has a 3-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UCLA, who is 3-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wildcats are 4-4-0 and the Bruins are 1-5-0.

Villanova Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +84 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.0 points per game (198th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per outing (64th in college basketball).

Villanova pulls down 34.5 rebounds per game (132nd in college basketball) while conceding 27.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.6 boards per game.

Villanova knocks down 9.4 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball) at a 32.2% rate (229th in college basketball), compared to the 9.0 its opponents make while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats rank 86th in college basketball by averaging 99.2 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 142nd in college basketball, allowing 87.9 points per 100 possessions.

Villanova has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.8 per game (46th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.4 (247th in college basketball).

UCLA Performance Insights

The Bruins have a +92 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.1 points per game. They're putting up 71.0 points per game, 260th in college basketball, and are allowing 57.9 per contest to rank fourth in college basketball.

The 33.9 rebounds per game UCLA accumulates rank 156th in college basketball, 9.0 more than the 24.9 its opponents pull down.

UCLA knocks down 4.3 three-pointers per game (353rd in college basketball) while shooting 31.3% from deep (259th in college basketball). It is making 3.7 fewer threes than its opponents, who drain 8.0 per game at 30.6%.

UCLA wins the turnover battle by 1.9 per game, committing 11.0 (114th in college basketball) while its opponents average 12.9.

