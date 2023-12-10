Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Kraken on December 10?
When the Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brandon Duhaime score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
- Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/18/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|9:13
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
Wild vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
