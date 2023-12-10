When the Minnesota Wild take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, will Brandon Duhaime score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duhaime stats and insights

  • Duhaime has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.
  • Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 12.1% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Duhaime recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:43 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:53 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 14:19 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:09 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:39 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:16 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:34 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 9:13 Away L 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

