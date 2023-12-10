Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Frederick Gaudreau score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gaudreau stats and insights

  • Gaudreau has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Kraken yet this season.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 3.8% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken have conceded 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Gaudreau recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 13:31 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 13:48 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:00 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 12:27 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 13:49 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 1 1 0 13:44 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:38 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:04 Home L 4-3 OT
10/24/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 7-4

Wild vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

