Should you wager on Jacob Middleton to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

  • Middleton has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.
  • Middleton has zero points on the power play.
  • He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

  • The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 2-0
12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:18 Away W 5-2
12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:47 Away W 6-1
11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 3-1
11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1
11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2
11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-3 OT
11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Kraken game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

