Should you wager on Jacob Middleton to light the lamp when the Minnesota Wild and the Seattle Kraken go head to head on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jacob Middleton score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Middleton stats and insights

Middleton has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Kraken.

Middleton has zero points on the power play.

He has a 17.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Middleton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 22:04 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 19:24 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:18 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 1 0 16:47 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 20:35 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:16 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:45 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 19:01 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:54 Away L 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

