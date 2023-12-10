The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is slated for Sunday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Marco Rossi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

Rossi has scored in seven of 25 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Kraken.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Rossi averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.7%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.5 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT 11/18/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:13 Away L 2-1 SO

Wild vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

