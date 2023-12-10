The Minnesota Wild, Mats Zuccarello among them, meet the Seattle Kraken on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET, at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Zuccarello available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Zuccarello has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 18:25 on the ice per game.

Zuccarello has a goal in six games this season through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zuccarello has a point in 19 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points six times.

Zuccarello has an assist in 17 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Zuccarello's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 70.4% that he goes over.

Zuccarello has an implied probability of 58.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 95 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 25 Games 3 27 Points 2 6 Goals 1 21 Assists 1

