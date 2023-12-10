Sunday's game between the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-1) and the Purdue Boilermakers (6-3) at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 70-61 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Minnesota squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Golden Gophers are coming off of a 76-57 win against Kentucky in their most recent outing on Wednesday.

Minnesota vs. Purdue Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. Purdue Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 70, Purdue 61

Other Big Ten Predictions

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 26, the Golden Gophers took down the Stony Brook Seawolves (No. 62 in our computer rankings) by a score of 67-54.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Minnesota is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 27th-most victories.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Minnesota is 4-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 39th-most victories.

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 62) on November 26

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 76) on December 2

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 152) on November 15

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 173) on December 6

74-43 at home over Norfolk State (No. 182) on November 29

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 19.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80)

19.4 PTS, 2 STL, 41.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (30-for-80) Grace Grocholski: 11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)

11.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66) Amaya Battle: 9.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.9 PTS, 5.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 46.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Mallory Heyer: 10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 44 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39)

10.3 PTS, 8.2 REB, 44 FG%, 41 3PT% (16-for-39) Sophie Hart: 10 PTS, 59.7 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers outscore opponents by 24.3 points per game (scoring 78.4 points per game to rank 46th in college basketball while giving up 54.1 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball) and have a +219 scoring differential overall.

