Ryan Hartman and the Minnesota Wild will face the Seattle Kraken at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Hartman against the Kraken, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Ryan Hartman vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hartman Season Stats Insights

Hartman's plus-minus this season, in 14:23 per game on the ice, is 0.

Hartman has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 22 games played, including multiple goals once.

Hartman has recorded a point in a game eight times this year out of 22 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Hartman has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 22 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 43.5% that Hartman hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hartman going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 25.6%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hartman Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 95 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 22 Games 1 12 Points 1 7 Goals 1 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.