How to Watch Vikings vs. Raiders on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 14
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (6-6) hit the road to take on the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, December 10, 2023.
We give more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Vikings vs. Raiders
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
Vikings Insights
- This year, the Vikings score just 0.6 more points per game (21.9) than the Raiders give up (21.3).
- The Vikings rack up 350.7 yards per game, just 6.9 more than the 343.8 the Raiders allow per contest.
- Minnesota rushes for 92.1 yards per game, 34.9 fewer than the 127.0 Las Vegas allows per contest.
- The Vikings have turned the ball over 24 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Raiders have forced (14).
Vikings Away Performance
- On the road, the Vikings score more points (23.8 per game) than they do overall (21.9). They also allow fewer points on the road (19.8) than they do overall (20.2).
- The Vikings pick up fewer yards away from home (325.5 per game) than they do overall (350.7), but also allow fewer on the road (312.0 per game) than overall (320.3).
- On the road the Vikings pick up more rushing yards (98.7 per game) than overall (92.1). But they also concede more rushing yards (122.3) than overall (96.0).
- The Vikings convert fewer third downs away from home (40.0%) than they do overall (40.3%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (39.5%) than overall (41.8%).
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/12/2023
|New Orleans
|W 27-19
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Denver
|L 21-20
|NBC
|11/27/2023
|Chicago
|L 12-10
|ABC/ESPN
|12/10/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|FOX
|12/16/2023
|at Cincinnati
|-
|NFL Network
|12/24/2023
|Detroit
|-
|FOX
|12/31/2023
|Green Bay
|-
|NBC
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
