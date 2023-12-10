The Seattle Kraken (8-13-7) will aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they face the Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) at home on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

In the last 10 contests, the Wild have registered a 4-4-2 record after putting up 28 total goals (six power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 19.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 22 goals in those games.

To prepare for this matchup, here's who we predict to bring home the win in Sunday's hockey contest.

Wild vs. Kraken Predictions for Sunday

Our computer projection model for this contest expects a final tally of Kraken 4, Wild 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+105)

Kraken (+105) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average) Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Wild vs Kraken Additional Info

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild have finished 1-4-5 in overtime games to contribute to an overall record of 9-12-4.

In the three games this season the Wild registered only one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Minnesota has taken three points from the five games this season when it scored two goals (1-3-1 record).

The Wild have scored at least three goals 16 times, and are 8-6-2 in those games (to record 18 points).

In the nine games when Minnesota has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered eight points after finishing 4-5-0.

In the 14 games when it outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 7-5-2 (16 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 11 games, going 2-7-2 to register six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 18th 3.08 Goals Scored 2.61 29th 26th 3.44 Goals Allowed 3.39 24th 17th 30.5 Shots 30.7 14th 15th 30.2 Shots Allowed 28.8 7th 21st 18.18% Power Play % 21.11% 14th 32nd 70.79% Penalty Kill % 76.25% 23rd

Wild vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

