The Seattle Kraken (8-13-7) will aim to stop a seven-game losing streak when they play the Minnesota Wild (9-12-4) at home on Sunday, December 10 at 9:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Wild vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, ROOT Sports NW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Wild (-130) Kraken (+105) 6 Wild (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Wild Betting Insights

The Wild have put together a 5-4 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Minnesota is 4-1 (winning 80.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter.

The Wild have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this contest.

Minnesota's 25 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 15 times.

Wild vs Kraken Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Wild vs. Kraken Rankings

Wild Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 77 (23rd) Goals 73 (27th) 86 (20th) Goals Allowed 95 (29th) 16 (21st) Power Play Goals 19 (10th) 26 (30th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 19 (20th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Wild Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests Minnesota has gone 4-4-2 overall, with a 7-3-0 record against the spread.

Minnesota hit the over in three of its last 10 contests.

The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

During their last 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.9 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Wild are ranked 23rd in the NHL with 77 goals this season, an average of 3.1 per contest.

The Wild are ranked 20th in total goals against, giving up 3.4 goals per game (86 total) in league action.

Their goal differential (-9) ranks them 22nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.