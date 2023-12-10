The college basketball schedule on Sunday, which includes the South Carolina Gamecocks taking on the Utah Utes, should provide some fireworks.

How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games

UMass Lowell River Hawks vs. UMass Minutewomen

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: William D. Mullins Center

William D. Mullins Center Location: Amherst, Massachusetts

How to Watch UMass Lowell vs. UMass

TV: NESN

Siena Saints vs. Boston College Eagles

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Silvio O. Conte Forum

Silvio O. Conte Forum Location: Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch Siena vs. Boston College

TV: ACC Network X

Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. Iona Gaels

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Hynes Athletic Center

Hynes Athletic Center Location: New Rochelle, New York

How to Watch Sacred Heart vs. Iona

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles vs. Duke Blue Devils

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Location: Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch FGCU vs. Duke

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

No. 20 Florida State Seminoles vs. No. 2 UCLA Bruins

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Location: Uncasville, Connecticut

How to Watch Florida State vs. UCLA

TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hulman Center

Hulman Center Location: Terre Haute, Indiana

How to Watch Southeast Missouri State vs. Indiana State

Dartmouth Big Green vs. Merrimack Warriors

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Hammel Court

Hammel Court Location: North Andover, Massachusetts

How to Watch Dartmouth vs. Merrimack

TV: NESN Plus

NESN Plus Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. South Florida Bulls

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Yuengling Center

Yuengling Center Location: Tampa, Florida

How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs. South Florida

Lehigh Mountain Hawks vs. Pittsburgh Panthers

Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Venue: Petersen Events Center

Petersen Events Center Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

How to Watch Lehigh vs. Pittsburgh

TV: ACC Network X