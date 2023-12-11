At Smoothie King Center on Monday, December 11, Anthony Edwards' Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4) hit the road to match up with the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11). The tip is at 8:00 PM ET.

Buy Tickets for This Game on Ticketmaster!

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

  • Game Day: Monday, December 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSNO and BSN
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Arena: Smoothie King Center
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Fantasy Comparison

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Brandon Ingram
Total Fantasy Pts 788.6 710.7
Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.6 37.4
Fantasy Rank 30 28

Buy Ingram and Towns gear on Fanatics!

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Insights

Karl-Anthony Towns & the Timberwolves

  • Karl-Anthony Towns averages 21.9 points, 9 boards and 3.1 assists, making 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 42.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
  • The Timberwolves put up 113 points per game (18th in league) while giving up 105.2 per contest (first in NBA). They have a +164 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.8 points per game.
  • Minnesota grabs 45.9 rebounds per game (sixth in league) while allowing 41.8 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.1 boards per game.
  • The Timberwolves connect on 11.7 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) at a 36.7% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 11.6 their opponents make, shooting 33.6% from deep.
  • Minnesota has committed 14.1 turnovers per game (22nd in NBA) while forcing 13.4 (17th in league).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Brandon Ingram & the Pelicans

  • Brandon Ingram's numbers on the season are 23.7 points, 5.3 assists and 5.3 boards per game, shooting 49.9% from the floor and 30.5% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • The Pelicans average 113.5 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.
  • The 44 rebounds per game New Orleans averages rank 16th in the league. Its opponents grab 44.8 per outing.
  • The Pelicans connect on 10.8 three-pointers per game (27th in the league) at a 35.1% rate (20th in the NBA), compared to the 13.6 per contest their opponents make while shooting 34% from beyond the arc.
  • New Orleans forces 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth in the league) while committing 13.2 (14th in NBA play).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Brandon Ingram Advanced Stats

Stat Karl-Anthony Towns Brandon Ingram
Plus/Minus Per Game 6.3 1.3
Usage Percentage 27% 29.3%
True Shooting Pct 62.7% 57.1%
Total Rebound Pct 14.8% 8.6%
Assist Pct 15.5% 25%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.