The Minnesota Timberwolves (17-4), on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, will try to extend a six-game winning streak when visiting the New Orleans Pelicans (12-11). This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSN

BSNO and BSN Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Pelicans Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline BetMGM Pelicans (-3.5) 222.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Pelicans (-2.5) 222 -132 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Timberwolves vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans average 113.5 points per game (15th in the league) while allowing 114.2 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a -17 scoring differential overall.

The Timberwolves' +164 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 113 points per game (18th in NBA) while giving up 105.2 per contest (first in league).

The teams combine to score 226.5 points per game, four more points than this matchup's point total.

Opponents of these two teams average 219.4 points per game combined, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

New Orleans is 13-10-0 ATS this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 12-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Timberwolves and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +2500 +1200 - Pelicans +5000 +2500 -

