Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yellow Medicine County Today - December 11
Published: Dec. 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.
Yellow Medicine County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canby High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Canby High School at Yellow Medicine East High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 11
- Location: Granite Falls, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
