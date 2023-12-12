There is high school basketball competition in Brown County, Minnesota today, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Brown County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

TBD at Sleepy Eye High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12

7:30 PM CT on December 12 Location: Sleepy Eye, MN

Sleepy Eye, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Wabasso High School at New Ulm High School