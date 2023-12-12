Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dakota County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Dakota County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dakota County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Apple Valley High School at St Paul Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Henry Sibley Senior High School at Como Park High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St Croix Lutheran Academy at Trinity School at River Ridge
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.