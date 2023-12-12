Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
In Hennepin County, Minnesota, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
John F Kennedy Sr High School at Academy Of Holy Angels
- Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Richfield, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooklyn Center High School at St. Anthony Village High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: St. Anthony, MN
- Conference: Tri-Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Louis Park High School at Hopkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hopkins, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Patrick Henry High School at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Fridley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvin Christian School at North Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaska High School at Minnetonka High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Minnetonka, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
United Christian Academy at Spectrum High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Elk River, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at St Paul Johnson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shakopee High School at Wayzata High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cristo Rey Jesuit School at St. Croix Prep Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Stillwater, MN
- Conference: Skyline
- How to Stream: Watch Here
