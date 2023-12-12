In Hennepin County, Minnesota, there are attractive high school basketball games on the calendar today. Information on how to stream them is available below.

Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

John F Kennedy Sr High School at Academy Of Holy Angels

Game Time: 5:15 PM CT on December 12

5:15 PM CT on December 12 Location: Richfield, MN

Richfield, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooklyn Center High School at St. Anthony Village High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12

6:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: St. Anthony, MN

St. Anthony, MN Conference: Tri-Metro

Tri-Metro How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Louis Park High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Hopkins, MN

Hopkins, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Patrick Henry High School at Highland Park Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Fridley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvin Christian School at North Community High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chaska High School at Minnetonka High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Minnetonka, MN

Minnetonka, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

United Christian Academy at Spectrum High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Elk River, MN

Elk River, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Edison High School at St Paul Johnson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Saint Paul, MN

Saint Paul, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Shakopee High School at Wayzata High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12

7:00 PM CT on December 12 Location: Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis, MN How to Stream: Watch Here

Cristo Rey Jesuit School at St. Croix Prep Academy