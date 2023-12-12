Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kittson County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Kittson County, Minnesota, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Kittson County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Roseau High School at Kittson County Central
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hallock, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
