Tuesday's contest features the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-3) and the IUPUI Jaguars (3-7) squaring off at Williams Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 84-60 victory for heavily favored Minnesota according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 12.

The matchup has no set line.

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Williams Arena

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 84, IUPUI 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Minnesota vs. IUPUI

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-24.8)

Minnesota (-24.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.0

Minnesota's record against the spread so far this season is 8-2-0, while IUPUI's is 1-6-0. A total of four out of the Golden Gophers' games this season have gone over the point total, and three of the Jaguars' games have gone over.

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game with a +113 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.5 points per game (112th in college basketball) and allow 67.2 per outing (92nd in college basketball).

Minnesota pulls down 39.1 rebounds per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 32 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.1 boards per game.

Minnesota hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (161st in college basketball) while shooting 33.2% from deep (193rd in college basketball). It is making 1.7 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 6 per game while shooting 33.9%.

The Golden Gophers rank 83rd in college basketball with 99.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 80th in college basketball defensively with 85.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Minnesota has committed 13 turnovers per game (266th in college basketball play), 1.7 more than the 11.3 it forces on average (250th in college basketball).

