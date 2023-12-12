The IUPUI Jaguars (3-4) face the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-2) on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at Williams Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and be available via B1G+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Minnesota Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Minnesota Players to Watch

  • Dawson Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Elijah Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Isaiah Ihnen: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Mike Mitchell Jr.: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Braeden Carrington: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

IUPUI Players to Watch

  • Garcia: 18.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Hawkins: 8.2 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Ihnen: 7.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Mitchell: 8.5 PTS, 3.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carrington: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Minnesota vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison

Minnesota Rank Minnesota AVG IUPUI AVG IUPUI Rank
149th 76.8 Points Scored 66.4 317th
110th 67.0 Points Allowed 74.1 254th
63rd 36.7 Rebounds 29.9 307th
202nd 8.8 Off. Rebounds 10.0 123rd
146th 7.8 3pt Made 3.4 359th
31st 17.5 Assists 9.6 346th
310th 14.0 Turnovers 12.7 225th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.