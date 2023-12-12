Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Redwood County, Minnesota. To find out how to stream the games, we have you covered below.

Redwood County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School at Cedar Mountain Schools

  • Game Time: 4:45 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Morgan, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop High School at Cedar Mountain Schools

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Morgan, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Redwood Valley High School at St. James High School

  • Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: Saint James, MN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wabasso High School at New Ulm High School

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
  • Location: New Ulm, MN
  • Conference: Tomahawk
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

