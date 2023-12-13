Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Hennepin County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Hennepin County, Minnesota today, we've got you covered.
Hennepin County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Simley High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 13
- Location: Minneapolis, MN
