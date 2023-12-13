Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-1) versus the Grambling Tigers (4-4) at Williams Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 81-59 in favor of Minnesota, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 13.

In their last matchup on Sunday, the Golden Gophers secured a 60-58 victory against Purdue.

Minnesota vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minnesota vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Minnesota 81, Grambling 59

Minnesota Schedule Analysis

The Golden Gophers registered their signature win of the season on November 26, when they grabbed a 67-54 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 67) in our computer rankings.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Minnesota is 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

The Golden Gophers have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country (two).

Minnesota has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (five).

Minnesota 2023-24 Best Wins

67-54 at home over Stony Brook (No. 67) on November 26

94-88 at home over Drake (No. 75) on December 2

60-58 at home over Purdue (No. 79) on December 10

76-57 on the road over Kentucky (No. 166) on December 6

75-53 at home over North Dakota State (No. 182) on November 15

Minnesota Leaders

Mara Braun: 19.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (34-for-88)

19.6 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.0 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (34-for-88) Amaya Battle: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

10.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 43.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Grace Grocholski: 10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)

10.5 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67) Mallory Heyer: 9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 41.0 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)

9.6 PTS, 8.6 REB, 41.0 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44) Sophie Hart: 10.4 PTS, 60.3 FG%

Minnesota Performance Insights

The Golden Gophers' +221 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 22.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.6 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 54.5 per outing (36th in college basketball).

