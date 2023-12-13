Wednesday's contest features the Wisconsin Badgers (5-4) and the Saint Thomas Tommies (5-5) squaring off at Schoenecker Arena (on December 13) at 8:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 71-63 win for Wisconsin.

In their most recent matchup on Saturday, the Tommies earned a 64-59 win against Purdue Fort Wayne.

St. Thomas vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Schoenecker Arena in Saint Paul, Minnesota

St. Thomas vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 71, St. Thomas 63

St. Thomas Schedule Analysis

The Tommies picked up their signature win of the season on December 9, when they defeated the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons, who rank No. 106 in our computer rankings, 64-59.

St. Thomas has tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (one).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Tommies are 2-3 (.400%) -- tied for the 36th-most victories, but also tied for the 24th-most defeats.

St. Thomas 2023-24 Best Wins

64-59 on the road over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 106) on December 9

74-60 on the road over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 177) on November 21

67-65 on the road over Milwaukee (No. 220) on December 7

70-62 at home over Utah Valley (No. 223) on November 18

St. Thomas Leaders

Jade Hill: 14.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47)

14.9 PTS, 2.3 STL, 40.3 FG%, 27.7 3PT% (13-for-47) Amber Scalia: 17.2 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (20-for-72)

17.2 PTS, 39.0 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (20-for-72) Jo Langbehn: 11.4 PTS, 72.2 FG%

11.4 PTS, 72.2 FG% Jordyn Glynn: 7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

7.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Phoebe Frentzel: 5.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 51.4 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies have been outscored by 3.5 points per game (scoring 68.4 points per game to rank 143rd in college basketball while allowing 71.9 per contest to rank 309th in college basketball) and have a -35 scoring differential overall.

