Will Alex Goligoski find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild play the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Alex Goligoski score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Goligoski stats and insights

Goligoski is yet to score through nine games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Flames this season, but has not scored.

Goligoski has zero points on the power play.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

