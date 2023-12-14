Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Grant County, Minnesota, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Grant County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Benson High School at Ashby High School
- Game Time: 7:05 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Ashby, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
