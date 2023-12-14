Will Joel Eriksson Ek Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
Will Joel Eriksson Ek find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild face off against the Calgary Flames on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Joel Eriksson Ek score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)
Eriksson Ek stats and insights
- Eriksson Ek has scored in 13 of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Flames this season in one game (five shots).
- On the power play, Eriksson Ek has accumulated six goals and one assist.
- He takes 3.6 shots per game, and converts 14.9% of them.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Eriksson Ek recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|20:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|1
|1
|0
|18:15
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|16:46
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|19:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|18:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|18:52
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|22:42
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|20:17
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
