Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
Can we count on Kirill Kaprizov finding the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild clash with the Calgary Flames at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- Kaprizov has scored in eight of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has scored one goal versus the Flames this season in one game (five shots).
- He has five goals on the power play, and also eight assists.
- Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
