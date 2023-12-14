The Minnesota Wild's upcoming contest against the Calgary Flames is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Marco Rossi light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Marco Rossi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Rossi stats and insights

Rossi has scored in eight of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Flames this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Rossi averages 2.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Flames defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Flames are allowing 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Rossi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/10/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 12:59 Away W 3-0 12/8/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 14:04 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 2-0 12/5/2023 Flames 1 0 1 17:45 Away W 5-2 12/3/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:10 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:45 Away W 6-1 11/28/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:32 Home W 3-1 11/26/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:58 Away L 4-1 11/24/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 16:13 Home L 3-2 11/19/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 18:13 Home L 4-3 OT

Wild vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

