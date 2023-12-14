The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) will try to build on a four-game winning streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: Mavericks 115 - Timberwolves 114

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 2.5)

Timberwolves (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-0.0)

Mavericks (-0.0) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.9

The Timberwolves (12-10-0 ATS) have covered the spread 56.5% of the time, two% less often than the Mavericks (13-10-0) this year.

As a 2.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Minnesota is 2-2 against the spread compared to the 7-5 ATS record Dallas racks up as a 2.5-point favorite.

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the point total 54.5% of the time this season (12 out of 22). That's less often than Dallas and its opponents have (17 out of 23).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Mavericks are 13-4, a better mark than the Timberwolves have put up (3-3) as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are 21st in the NBA in points scored (112.7 per game) and second-best in points allowed (105.9).

In 2023-24, Minnesota is fifth-best in the league in rebounds (46 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds conceded (42).

This season the Timberwolves are ranked 20th in the NBA in assists at 25.4 per game.

At 14 turnovers committed per game and 13.4 turnovers forced, Minnesota is 22nd and 18th in the NBA, respectively.

In 2023-24, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the league in 3-point makes (11.7 per game) and 14th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).

