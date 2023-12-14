Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Meeker County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Meeker County, Minnesota? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Meeker County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City Junior-Senior High School at Eden Valley-Watkins High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Eden Valley, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
