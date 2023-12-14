Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Ramsey County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Ramsey County, Minnesota, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Ramsey County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Highland Park Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Saint Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at St Paul Academy and Summit School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 14
- Location: St. Paul, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
