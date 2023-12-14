Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Renville County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Renville County, Minnesota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Renville County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Renville County West High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 5:55 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Canby, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Renville County West High School at Canby High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Canby, MN
- Conference: Camden
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.