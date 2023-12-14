Thursday's contest between the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) and Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) at Fiserv Forum has a projected final score of 78-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Marquette, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 8:00 PM ET on December 14.

The game has no set line.

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

St. Thomas vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, St. Thomas 57

Spread & Total Prediction for St. Thomas vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Marquette (-21.2)

Marquette (-21.2) Computer Predicted Total: 135.8

Both Marquette and St. Thomas are 4-4-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Golden Eagles have a 2-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Tommies have a record of 1-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

St. Thomas Performance Insights

The Tommies' +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.5 points per game (313th in college basketball) while giving up 61.1 per contest (12th in college basketball).

St. Thomas averages 32.7 rebounds per game (320th in college basketball), compared to the 32.2 of its opponents.

St. Thomas knocks down 8.7 three-pointers per game (83rd in college basketball), 3.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 35.5% from beyond the arc (106th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

St. Thomas has won the turnover battle by two per game, committing 9.3 (21st in college basketball) while forcing 11.3 (252nd in college basketball).

