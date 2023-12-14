How to Watch St. Thomas vs. Marquette on TV or Live Stream - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The Saint Thomas Tommies (6-4) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 7 Marquette Golden Eagles (8-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.
St. Thomas vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
St. Thomas Stats Insights
- The Tommies' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Golden Eagles have allowed to their opponents (41%).
- St. Thomas has put together a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Tommies are the 322nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 307th.
- The Tommies put up an average of 67.5 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 66 the Golden Eagles give up.
- When it scores more than 66 points, St. Thomas is 3-0.
St. Thomas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, St. Thomas averaged 12.4 more points per game at home (81.1) than away (68.7).
- In 2022-23, the Tommies gave up 12.3 fewer points per game at home (64.3) than away (76.6).
- St. Thomas drained more 3-pointers at home (9.3 per game) than away (8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.8%) than on the road (32.1%).
St. Thomas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/1/2023
|@ Western Michigan
|W 65-51
|University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 75-71
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Chicago State
|W 66-50
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/14/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/17/2023
|Crown (MN)
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
|12/21/2023
|Wisconsin-River Falls
|-
|Schoenecker Arena
