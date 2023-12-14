The Dallas Mavericks (15-8) are underdogs (+1.5) in their attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (17-5) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The game airs on BSSW and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSN

BSSW and BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Mavericks 115 - Timberwolves 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Mavericks (+ 1.5)

Mavericks (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Mavericks (-0.1)

Mavericks (-0.1) Pick OU: Under (230.5)



Under (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 227.9

The Mavericks' .565 ATS win percentage (13-10-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Timberwolves' .545 mark (12-10-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Minnesota covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 56.2% of the time. That's more often than Dallas covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (33.3%).

When it comes to topping the point total in 2023-24, Dallas and its opponents are more successful (73.9% of the time) than Minnesota and its opponents (54.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Mavericks are 2-4, while the Timberwolves are 14-2 as moneyline favorites.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

The Timberwolves are posting 112.7 points per game this year (21st-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived on defense, surrendering just 105.9 points per contest (second-best).

Minnesota is thriving when it comes to rebounding, as it ranks fifth-best in the league in boards (46.0 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (42.0 per contest).

The Timberwolves rank 20th in the NBA with 25.4 assists per game.

This season, Minnesota is committing 14.0 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and forcing 13.4 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).

With 11.7 threes per game, the Timberwolves are 22nd in the NBA. They sport a 36.7% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 14th in the league.

