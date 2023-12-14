Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Waseca County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Waseca County, Minnesota? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Waseca County, Minnesota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Le Sueur-Henderson High School at Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Janesville, MN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
