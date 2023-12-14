The Calgary Flames (11-14-4) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they square off against the Minnesota Wild (10-12-4) on the road on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 PM ET on BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+.

The Wild have gone 5-4-1 over the last 10 games, scoring 30 total goals (six power-play goals on 29 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 20.7%). They have allowed 21 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's a peek at which squad we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Wild vs. Flames Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Wild 4, Flames 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-150)

Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Flames (+1.5)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 1-4-5 in overtime contests as part of a 10-12-4 overall record.

In the three games this season the Wild scored just one goal, they finished 0-2-1.

Minnesota has finished 1-3-1 in the five games this season when it scored a pair of goals (registering three points).

The Wild have scored more than two goals in 17 games (9-6-2, 20 points).

In the nine games when Minnesota has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it picked up eight points after finishing 4-5-0.

In the 15 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Minnesota is 8-5-2 (18 points).

The Wild's opponents have had more shots in 11 games. The Wild finished 2-7-2 in those matchups (six points).

Team Stats Comparison

Wild Rank Wild AVG Flames AVG Flames Rank 17th 3.08 Goals Scored 3 21st 23rd 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.48 28th 18th 30.3 Shots 31.3 13th 14th 30 Shots Allowed 29.5 9th 21st 17.78% Power Play % 11.36% 29th 32nd 71.74% Penalty Kill % 82.42% 9th

Wild vs. Flames Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

